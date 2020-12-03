Cameron Swartz leads BC to 58-46 Win Over Providence

Per Boston College press release:

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Junior Cameron Swartz helped Boston College move to 3-0 with 16 points as the Eagles defeated Providence 58-46 on Wednesday evening at Conte Forum.

Swartz was outstanding for the Eagles in the contest as she was 7-17 from the field to go along with five rebounds. Junior Clara Ford’s strong start to the season continued as she recorded 10 points and five rebounds of her own in the win.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak in the series for the Eagles. Boston College has now started the season 3-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

The Eagles started strong in the first quarter, outscoring the Friars 20-9 with help from a 10-3 run to end the frame. Swartz had the hot hand for BC as she knocked down an early three point field goal to open the scoring. She finished the quarter with seven points on 3-6 shooting while reigning ACC Player of the Week Taylor Soule added five points of her own.

Strong defense by Boston College in the second quarter helped the Eagles take a 30-19 lead into halftime. The Eagles forced 15 first half turnovers. Ford led the scoring charge for BC scoring four points in the period.

More strong defense was on display by both teams in the third quarter as the Friars cut the Boston College lead to 42-33 at the end of three as the Eagles were outscored 14-12 in the quarter.

Boston College closed out the game by outscoring Providence 16-13 in the final quarter. Swartz was the leading scorer in the final 10 minutes with five points. A late three point field goal from Marnelle Garraud was the dagger in this one. The three with 1:13 remaining in the game made the score 56-44, which put the game out of reach and sealed the victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are back in action on Sunday, as they take on UMass Lowell at Conte Forum at 2 p.m. The game will air live on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes:

BC forced 23 turnovers, the most in a game since forcing Duke into 25 turnovers on Dec. 8, 2019.

The Eagles held a 38-29 advantage on the glass, including 17 offensive rebounds.

Providence never led in today’s game.

BC held a 20-9 advantage in points off turnovers

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com