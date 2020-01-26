BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jarius Hamilton Scores Career High 23 Points As BC Squeaks Past VT 61-56

A.J. Black

It took a total team effort, and a little bit of luck but Boston College (10-10) earned a much needed ACC win defeating Virginia Tech today 61-56. Sophomore Jarius Hamilton exploded today with 23 points including a big three pointer with just under two that put BC up for good. 

It was a game of two halves for the two teams today at Conte Forum. Virginia Tech came out hot taking a five point lead into halftime. But Boston College took advantage of some sloppy Hokies play and turned the game around late in the second half snagging the lead. 

Virginia Tech did themselves no favors on offense, committing 14 turnovers to only 11 assists. "Our more ball movement was horrific. I can't think of many times we've had a negative assist to turnover ratio like we had today." said Hokies head coach Mike Young. "You get what you earn and we earned what we got."

Boston College's defense should get a lot of credit for their play in this game, as they held a Hokies team in check for most of the game. VT only shot 33% from beyond the arc, and Landers Nolley II was held to 15 points. 

"Like I told our team after the game, there's a lot of ways to win it," Eagles coach Jim Christian told reporters after the game "You can win a game on defense and I thought we won on defense today."

While winning this was a step in the right direction for Boston College, they did so while shooting a horrific 11/27 from the free throw line. This included missing six in the final two minutes when they had the chance to put the game away. Luckily for the Eagles, VT was shooting so poorly from the field they didn't come come back. 

Sophomore Jarius Hamilton has started to really step up of late, and today was the first game where he really exploded and felt like a game changer. "I feel like I'm starting to come into my own, figuring out the pace of the game," Hamilton said. "I've been more focused on being patient and finding things before I go in and try to attack."

With today's win the Eagles improve to 4-5 in conference and currently sit 10th in the ACC conference.

The road doesn't get much easier for the Eagles who face off with ACC leading #6 Louisville on Wednesday. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobay White Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return to Boston College

Big news for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Predictions

Who will take it today in Chestnut Hill?

A.J. Black

For Aapeli Rasanen, It’s All About Bringing a Trophy Back to Boston College

The Finnish forward is looking to bust BC out of a championship slump.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20

Boston College Still Active With 2020 Recruiting Class

Eagles continue to offer new scholarships to previously not targeted recruits

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Murphy's Dagger In Final Moments Sinks Boston College As Pittsburgh Wins 74-72

Another loss for Jim Christian and the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

MaroonAndGold99

WR Christian McStravick Enters Transfer Portal`

Texas wide receiver is reportedly heading to the transfer portal

A.J. Black

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Virginia Tech with Mike McDaniel

Get to know BC's opponent with insider information on the VT Hokies

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles break their losing streak?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Mike's Mailbag: Hafley, Jurkovec, Hoops & More

Mike comes back to answer some fan questions and give some quick thoughts on all things Boston College since Jeff Hafley was hired.

Mike Giblin

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Announces 2020 Football Schedule

The Eagles have their schedule for the upcoming season

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974