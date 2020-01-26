Jarius Hamilton Scores Career High 23 Points As BC Squeaks Past VT 61-56

It took a total team effort, and a little bit of luck but Boston College (10-10) earned a much needed ACC win defeating Virginia Tech today 61-56. Sophomore Jarius Hamilton exploded today with 23 points including a big three pointer with just under two that put BC up for good.

It was a game of two halves for the two teams today at Conte Forum. Virginia Tech came out hot taking a five point lead into halftime. But Boston College took advantage of some sloppy Hokies play and turned the game around late in the second half snagging the lead.

Virginia Tech did themselves no favors on offense, committing 14 turnovers to only 11 assists. "Our more ball movement was horrific. I can't think of many times we've had a negative assist to turnover ratio like we had today." said Hokies head coach Mike Young. "You get what you earn and we earned what we got."

Boston College's defense should get a lot of credit for their play in this game, as they held a Hokies team in check for most of the game. VT only shot 33% from beyond the arc, and Landers Nolley II was held to 15 points.

"Like I told our team after the game, there's a lot of ways to win it," Eagles coach Jim Christian told reporters after the game "You can win a game on defense and I thought we won on defense today."

While winning this was a step in the right direction for Boston College, they did so while shooting a horrific 11/27 from the free throw line. This included missing six in the final two minutes when they had the chance to put the game away. Luckily for the Eagles, VT was shooting so poorly from the field they didn't come come back.

Sophomore Jarius Hamilton has started to really step up of late, and today was the first game where he really exploded and felt like a game changer. "I feel like I'm starting to come into my own, figuring out the pace of the game," Hamilton said. "I've been more focused on being patient and finding things before I go in and try to attack."

With today's win the Eagles improve to 4-5 in conference and currently sit 10th in the ACC conference.

The road doesn't get much easier for the Eagles who face off with ACC leading #6 Louisville on Wednesday.