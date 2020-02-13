Miami Dominates Boston College In 85-58 Blowout

It was a tough night for Boston College, who were blown out Wednesday night in a dominant Miami performance 85-58. The Eagles who drops to 12-13 (6-8 ACC) stuck around for the first five minutes of the game, before Miami ran them out of the building with hot shooting and good defense. Isaiah Wong led the Canes with 21 points, while true freshman Kamari Williams scored 14 points for the Eagles.

Both teams started off the game strong, as they traded buckets and were tied 14-14 six minutes in. But only a few minutes later and the wheels fell off for the Eagles as Miami ripped off a 24-2 run that basically put the game out of reach. BC's offense looked lost, turning the ball over frequently, and Miami's quick striking offense shredded the Eagles defense.

Derryck Thornton and Jay Heath both struggled, shooting poorly in the first half at one point going a combined 1-17 from the floor. As both teams went into the locker room at halftime, the game was already out of hand with Miami cruising to a commanding 38-23 lead.

The second half did not get much better for Boston College. BC was only able to shrink the deficit to 14 before Miami pulled away and turned the game into a full on blow out. In the end Miami shot 57% from the floor, 40% from three point range and had four players in double digits. On the other hand Boston College shot 37%, and struggled from three point range.

This was one of the worst losses of the season for the Eagles. BC played poorly on both offense and defense, against a Miami team that had lost three in a row. Miami is clearly a better team now that they are healthy, but if BC wants to take that next step they need to play much more consistent than the effort we saw tonight.

The Eagles resume action on Saturday at home against NC State.