Boston College Basketball's Season Ends With 86-51 Loss To Duke

Boston College men's basketball has been through a lot this season. They dealt with players transferring, multiple COVID-19 pauses, and the firing of their head coach. And it all came to an end on Tuesday, as the Duke Blue Devils thrashed BC 86-51 in the ACC Tournament. Playing without senior Steffon Mitchell, Scott Spinelli's squad trailed the entire game.

This game encapsulated much of the problems we have seen all season for the Eagles. They struggled mightily on defense, allowing Duke to shoot 52% from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc, while the offense was a mess. BC shot 7% from three point range in the game.

There wasn't much to take from this game, as Boston College never got into any rhythm on offense, and turned the ball over 20 times. Makai Ashton Langford led the team with nine points.

Now the season is over, the program can focus on the future, and that should highlight two big priorities. The administration needs to hire a new coach and staff that have a vision to bring this program out of the basement of the ACC, something Steve Donahue and Jim Christian were unable to do. And secondly, BC needs to try and keep some of their core players from transferring. The Eagles could build a future around players like Langford, CJ Felder and Jay Heath, but this new coach will need to keep them here and not lose them to the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin, as we will continue to monitor the Eagles this offseason.

