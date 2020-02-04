Boston College vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (11-11) fresh off their big win against UNC in Chapel Hill on Saturday will face off against another Tobacco Road team the Duke Blue Devils. This is the second game between the two, the first one was dominated by Duke 88-49. This time around, Boston College is completely healthy and has the home court advantage. But will that be enough?

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA

TV: ESPN

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Duke (-14.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Duke has a 95% chance of winning

Projected Starters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: None

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (162) Duke (2)

Key Matchup: Nik Popovic vs. Vernon Carey Jr.

In their last matchup Carey was completely unstoppable on the boards, only scoring nine points but also bringing in nine rebounds in limited minutes. In that game Popovic did not play, and the younger CJ Felder was on Carey for most of the game. Having Pop back and on Carey should help tremendously because he can not only play defense but gives BC another offensive weapon.

Questions that need to be answered against Duke

1. Should Jared Hamilton start? The older Hamilton brother was the difference maker against UNC shooting well and playing superb defense. If BC starts to fall behind it may make sense to get him in the lineup sooner rather than later.

2. How does BC stop Duke's explosive offense? Things fell apart quickly for the Eagles against the Blue Devils during their last game, as Matthew Hurt put on a clinic scoring 25 points. What BC fans should worry about is that Hurt isn't even their best scorer. Tre Jones can hurt you, Vernon Carey can hurt you, Cassius Stanley....you get the picture.

3. How can BC stay in this game? Duke has been one of the few games this year that the Eagles were dominated from beginning to end. BC struggles to score, and Duke can put up points quickly. How can the Eagles stay with the Blue Devils before this gets out of hand.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Duke 82 BC 58. The Eagles have been sticking around and winning games of late. However just like Louisville, Duke is too talented. I see this game getting out of hand early and the Eagles struggling to stick with Duke.