Roman Legends Classic: Boston College vs. Florida, Preview & Prediction

A.J. Black

Boston College (1-2) will tip off tonight against Florida (0-0) in the Roman Legends Tipoff at Mohegan Sun. For the Gators, this is a season in which they are expected to rebound after a disappointing season in 2019-'20. This is the third meeting between the two schools, UF winning both previous matchups, the most recent coming in 1994 in the Elite Eight. 

Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: Pick 'em
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Florida has a 69.1% chance of winning this game.

Screen Shot 2020-12-03 at 7.44.51 AM

Listen: In our recent podcast, we talked to Graham Marsh of All Gators about the Florida basketball team, and he gave us an inside look at what to expect. Listen here.

Player To Watch: Scottie Lewis

The former McDonald's All American is back for his second season with Florida after deciding to forego on the NBA Draft. Lewis averaged 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a freshman, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three. He has room to improve, but a very high ceiling that could end with an NBA lottery pick. In the season opener against Army yesterday he had only eight points. Against a team like Boston College who has struggled so far on defense, this could be a huge game for Lewis. 

Keys to the Game

1.  Score in the 80's. I could put "improve defensively" here but until I see it consistently it doesn't seem realistic. This team might have a better shot of winning games if they put up points, which is something they can do. Score points, keep the offense aggressive and they could have a shot. 

2. Find the right shot. Jim Christian talked after the St. John's loss that BC was way too sloppy and wasn't taking shots when they should have. This is something that can be fixed. Maybe it's early season rust with a lot of new parts, but if BC can hit their offensive stride it will prevent the long stretches of poor play. 

3. Get Makai Ashton Langford going. Just from an eyeball test the Eagles seem to play much better when MAL is driving the ball and providing the energy on both sides of the ball. Get him started early and let him dictate the game. 

AJ's Fearless Prediction: While UF is not ranked right now, don't sleep on them. If the Gators can get their offense going, and play with speed they could potentially be a really tough matchup for the Eagles. I think this will be another close one though, with BC and the Gators trading leads throughout the game, maybe with another rough patch for the Eagles and a comeback. However, I think UF has a little too much firepower and take it in the end. Florida 81 Boston College 76

