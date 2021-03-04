Locked on Boston College: Eagles Drubbed by Florida State

Locked on Boston College goes late last night as we talk about BC getting dismantled by #11 Florida State 93-64. It was an ugly game, where FSU used hot shooting and taking advantage of poor Eagles defense to easily walk away with the game. We break down a game that was out of hand early.

But the news wasn't all bad as BC women's basketball rode 33 points by Cameron Swartz to take down Pitt in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. Learn about the guard's historic day, and the daunting challenge that awaits them.

Baseball also had a midweek game against URI, a game they came back to win 6-4. Hear our analysis on their sixth win of the young season, and a quick preview of the new opponent BC is playing this weekend.

All this and much more on today's show!

