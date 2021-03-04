Florida State 93 Boston College 64: Three Takeaways

Boston College didn't stand much of a chance against a superior Florida State team on Wednesday evening. At this point in the season, the team is basically playing for pride under new interim head coach Scott Spinelli. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. Defense is still woeful. We mentioned after the Notre Dame win that BC's defense was still a major liability and it showed up in a big way on Wednesday. Florida State shot 56% on the day, and almost 50% from three point range. They were finding opener shooters and making high percentage shots all game. Clearly the loss of Steffon Mitchell was a factor here, as he is the best defender on the team.

2. Jay Heath Can Carry The Offense: With Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly in the transfer portal, BC needed a scorer and they found one. Heath was really the shining light in an otherwise unwatchable game. He was every where on offense, scoring 28 points and hitting nine three pointers. Makai Ashton Langford had a solid game as well, scoring 14 points. That being said the players around them did not play well at all. Demarr Langford, CJ Felder and Fred Scott combined to shoot 4-22.

3. Ball Security was a mess. One thing Wednesday's game showed was how superior Florida State was to Notre Dame. Just a handful of days after only giving up five turnovers, BC had 23. The Seminoles defense was relentless and BC looked hapless trying to move the ball and get off quality shots. Can chalk this up to a combination of bad play by BC, but more so superior defense by FSU.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC