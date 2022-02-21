Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Florida State: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Our preview and prediction for Monday's game between the Eagles and Seminoles

Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to end their five game losing streak as they return home to face Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC) on Monday night. Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles squad has not been their typical top of the conference squad this season. The Noles have already lost to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pitt, all teams the Eagles have beaten, but have beaten Duke.

For the Eagles they will look to continue to get healthier. Center/forward Quinten Post returned on Saturday prior to their loss against Syracuse. But TJ Bickerstaff (leg) and DeMarr Langford (toe) are both health statuses to monitor. After Saturday's game, head coach Earl Grant said that he was optimistic about Langford's injury which he called a "stubbed toe" (update: Rothstein says Langford should be good to go). FSU has been hammered with injuries as well, with Malik Osborne and Anthony Osborne all missing significant time.  Caleb Mills, Florida State's star guard has not played since February 12th with an ankle injury. 

This will be a quick turnaround for both teams as BC and FSU both played games on Saturday. 

Matt Cleveland

USATSI_17724679_168388155_lowres

10.8 ppg for the Seminoles

  • Date/Time: Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: ACC Network (Jon Alter, Malcolm Huckaby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Current Line: Florida State (-1), over/under of 136.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 47.8% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (154) Florida State (101)

Tale of the Tape

Screen Shot 2022-02-20 at 9.52.00 PM

Via BCEagles.com

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, Brevin Galloway, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: BC is 7-13 all-time vs. FSU, with all 20 games have come in ACC play. The two teams didn't play in 2021 due to COVID-19. The last Eagles win against FSU came on Jan. 20, 2019 - an 87-82 home win over the #11/11 Seminoles. 

Three Storylines to Watch:

1. Injuries All Around. Both teams have been missing starters and major contributors over the past two weeks. BC seems to be getting healthier, while FSU still is waiting to see if their leading scorer (Caleb Mills) will be back. 

2. Keep Feeding Langford: If DeMarr can play on Monday, he will be the key to BC's offense. Prior to his injury, Langford had seemingly found his scoring touch and could be a huge factor for the Eagles. 

3. The Grind. This is a rescheduled game due to COVID-19, but with it falling near the end of the season, it begs the question. Which team still has enough in the tank to take this win?

Jaeden Zackery

USATSI_17721850_168388155_lowres

Had 18 points against Notre Dame last week

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Both teams are probably playing on fumes at this point, especially after both had away games on Saturday. That being said, BC seems to be in stronger shape right now, and if Langford is healthy they should have a slight edge here. Boston College 66 Florida State 60

