How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Monday night against Florida State

Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to end their five game losing streak as they return home to face Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC). Leonard Hamilton's squad has not been their typical top of the conference squad this season. The Noles have already lost to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pitt, all teams the Eagles have beaten.

For the Eagles they will look to continue to get healthier. Center/forward Quinten Post returned on Saturday prior to their loss against Syracuse. But TJ Bickerstaff (leg) and DeMarr Langford (toe) are both health statuses to monitor. After Saturday's game, head coach Earl Grant said that he was optimistic about Langford's injury which he called a "stubbed toe".

This will be a quick turnaround for both teams as BC and FSU both played games on Saturday.

This game is a makeup game for a game earlier scheduled this year that was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Caleb Mills FSU's leading scorer hasn't played since February 12th with an ankle injury

Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC) at Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC)

Date/Time: Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network (Jon Alter, Malcolm Huckaby)

ACC Network (Jon Alter, Malcolm Huckaby) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

DeMarr Langford Missed second half of Syracuse game with toe injury

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC