On Wednesday, Boston College will battle Georgia Tech at Conte Forum, with a 9pm (ET) tip-off. The Eagles are riding a three game losing streak, including a bad loss to Albany, getting crushed by UNC and a heartbreaker to Pitt. In BC's last loss, Makai Ashton Langford had a career game

The Yellow Jackets on the other hand, feature Michael Devoe who leads the ACC with 21.1 points per game. GT however has not won an ACC game this season, but like Pitt earlier in this week have held their own against tough opponents like Wisconsin, Louisville and Duke. In terms of KenPom rankings the Yellow Jackets are ranked ahead of the Eagles.

Georgia Tech (6-8, 0-4) at Boston College (6-7, 1-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday June 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST

Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: RSN (NESN). Tom Werne (play by play) Corne Alexander (color)

RSN (NESN). Tom Werne (play by play) Corne Alexander (color) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

