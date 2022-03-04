How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC) wrap up their regular season with a trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This game features two teams near the bottom of the ACC looking for some momentum heading into the tournament. Boston College has dropped two in a row, including a loss against Miami on Wednesday in Chestnut Hill. Josh Pastner's Yellow Jackets have lost 9 out of their last 11 games, including a close loss to Clemson this week.

The Yellow Jackets won their first matchup 81-76 earlier this season. In that game Tristan Maxwell led the way for GT with 22 points, while Boston College struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 16 times in the game. Transfer forward Quentin Post led the Eagles in that game with 24 points

Michael Devoe leads the Yellow Jackets with 18.0ppg

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: RSN (NESN)

RSN (NESN) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Post had 24 points against GT last time out

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC