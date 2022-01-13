Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

A live look in on today's matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Eagles
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Boston College (6-7) will look to get back in the win column, and end a three game losing streak as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight at Conte Forum. Led by ACC leading scorer Michael Devoe, GT is a team that is better than they look on paper. Boston College will look to build on this weekend's loss to Pittsburgh, where Makai Ashton Langford scored 23 points in a losing effort.

Time: 9:00 pm
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill (MA)
TV: NESN/RSN
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: BC (-2)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 24.6% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

Injury Updates: No injuries to report

Podcast: Check out our episode previewing tonight's game

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17474126_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

just now
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

7 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17474130_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

10 hours ago
Comment
cjlewis
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: More Transfer Portal News

12 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17158582_168388155_lowres (1)
Football

National Writer Has Boston College in Top 25 in Early 2022 Standings

12 hours ago
Comment
BOston_COllege_Mizzou_Photo_Gallery-61505e693cae215649f85f50_Sep_26_2021_11_53_57 (1)
Football

Boston College Football Postseason All-Star Game Primer

Jan 11, 2022
Comment
CJLewis
Football

WR CJ Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 11, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17289806_168388155_lowres
Football

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bullodgs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17345137_168388155_lowres
Football

Eight Former Boston College Eagles in NFL Playoffs

Jan 10, 2022
Comment