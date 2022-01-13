Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

A live look in on today's matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Eagles

Boston College (6-7) will look to get back in the win column, and end a three game losing streak as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tonight at Conte Forum. Led by ACC leading scorer Michael Devoe, GT is a team that is better than they look on paper. Boston College will look to build on this weekend's loss to Pittsburgh, where Makai Ashton Langford scored 23 points in a losing effort.

Time: 9:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill (MA)

TV: NESN/RSN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: BC (-2)



ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 24.6% chance of winning this game

Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

Injury Updates: No injuries to report

