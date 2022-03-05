Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

A live look in at Boston College and Georgia Tech from Atlanta

The Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) wrap up their 2021-22 regular season with a trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. This game features two teams near the bottom of the ACC looking for some momentum heading into the ACC tournament that begins on Tuesday. Earl Grant's squad has dropped two in a row, including a loss against Miami on Wednesday in Chestnut Hill. While Josh Pastner's Yellow Jackets have lost 9 out of their last 11 games, including a close loss to Clemson this week.

The Yellow Jackets won their first matchup between these two teams 81-76 earlier this season in Conte Forum. In that game Tristan Maxwell led the way for GT with 22 points, while Boston College struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 16 times in the game. Transfer forward Quentin Post led the Eagles in that game with 24 points.

Maxwell hasn't played in a game since mid January for Georgia Tech

Quinten Post, 24 points last time two teams played

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-12 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: RSN (NESN)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Odds: Georgia Tech (-3)
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 34.1% chance of winning this game. 

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech

