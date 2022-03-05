Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

The Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) wrap up their 2021-22 regular season with a trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. This game features two teams near the bottom of the ACC looking for some momentum heading into the ACC tournament that begins on Tuesday. Earl Grant's squad has dropped two in a row, including a loss against Miami on Wednesday in Chestnut Hill. While Josh Pastner's Yellow Jackets have lost 9 out of their last 11 games, including a close loss to Clemson this week.

The Yellow Jackets won their first matchup between these two teams 81-76 earlier this season in Conte Forum. In that game Tristan Maxwell led the way for GT with 22 points, while Boston College struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 16 times in the game. Transfer forward Quentin Post led the Eagles in that game with 24 points.

Maxwell hasn't played in a game since mid January for Georgia Tech

Quinten Post, 24 points last time two teams played

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: RSN (NESN)

RSN (NESN) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Georgia Tech (-3)

Georgia Tech (-3) ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 34.1% chance of winning this game.

Via BCEagles.com

Official Starters: To Be Determined

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!