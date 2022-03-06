Skip to main content

Comeback Lands Short as Eagles End Regular Season With Loss to GT

Usher leads the way for GT with 30 points

Boston College stormed back from a fifteen point deficit but it was not enough, as the Eagles fell in overtime to Georgia Tech 82-78. Jordan Usher led the Yellow Jackets with 30 points, while Jaeden Zackery had 19 points in the losing effort. 

Georgia Tech's offense built a big early lead over the first half, shooting close to 60% from the floor. But Boston College closed the gap with clutch shooting in the second half. Georgia Tech guard Micahel Devoe opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Usher had a dunk, layup and 3-pointer in the 10-5 burst for a 51-36 lead with 16:42 to play. The Eagles came right back with 12 points, capped by Ashton-Langford's 3 at the 11:12 mark.

Zackery and James Karnik both tied the game at different points in the final two minutes of the game. Boston College had the opportunity to win the game, but turned the ball over as the time expired. Georgia Tech jumped out to a lead in overtime, and while the Eagles continued to stay in the game due to the Yellow Jackets inability to shoot free throws, a final three pointer attempt by Makai Ashton Langford rimmed out to give the win to GT. 

TJ Bickerstaff returned for the first time as well, playing in four minutes. The transfer from Drexel had missed over a month due to a leg injury. 

With the regular season now over, Boston College will now prepare for the ACC tournament game on Tuesday. The Eagles, a 13 seed will face off against Pitt, the 12th seed, with the winner getting Wake Forest. The Panthers and Eagles split two regular season matchups with BC winning their last game. 

