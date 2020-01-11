BCMaven
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Predictions and Preview

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles (9-6) are back in action Saturday, fresh off their upset over UVA to face off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8). Josh Pastner's squad has had an up and down year with a tough schedule, but the have loads of talent and will be a good matchup with Eagles.

Time: 6:00 pm
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: GT (-3.5)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 59% chance of winning

Projected Staters: CJ Felder, Jarius Hamilton, Jay Heath, Jared Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell

Injuries: Nik Popovic (Back, Out), Derryck Thornton (Ankle, Questionable)

Ken Pom Rankings: Boston College (132) Georgia Tech (85)

Key Matchup: Moses Wright vs. Steffon Mitchell

Two players who bring very similar skill sets to this game, Mitchell and Wright are two bangers who are rebounding machines. Neither Boston College and Georgia Tech are efficient offensive teams, both ranked near the bottom in the country. Mitchell and Wright are going to need to battle hard under the boards, and the player who performs better could dictate the outcome of this game.

Opponent Preview: Check out our interview with Jacket Maven 

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can BC avoid the let down game? Obviously the Eagles are going to be flying high after defeating the national champions this week. Young teams like BC are apt to have a huge let down after an emotional win like that. Can Jim Christian and the veterans on the team keep the younger players focused?

2. Is Jay Heath the true scoring threat on this team? The true freshman had a breakout game against UVA, was that a fluke? Or like many younger players will Heath ride a wave of highs and lows?

3. What is Derryck Thornton's true role on this team? The transfer guard may not even play in this game due to an ankle injury, but Thornton's absence certainly didn't matter against UVA. Is his true role on this team a starter, or a sixth man? Heath looked really good handling the ball, Christian may need to reassess how he approaches this lineup.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Boston College 68 GT 65.  BC is riding a wave of good play winning 3 out of 4 in the ACC. Winning four of five certainly seems within reach.

