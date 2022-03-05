Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Preview & Predictions

The Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) wrap up their 2021-22 regular season with a trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. This game features two teams near the bottom of the ACC looking for some momentum heading into the ACC tournament that begins on Tuesday. Earl Grant's squad has dropped two in a row, including a loss against Miami on Wednesday in Chestnut Hill. While Josh Pastner's Yellow Jackets have lost 9 out of their last 11 games, including a close loss to Clemson this week.

The Yellow Jackets won their first matchup between these two teams 81-76 earlier this season in Conte Forum. In that game Tristan Maxwell led the way for GT with 22 points, while Boston College struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball 16 times in the game. Transfer forward Quentin Post led the Eagles in that game with 24 points.

Maxwell hasn't played in a game since mid January for Georgia Tech

Here are our final thoughts and predictions.

Michael Devoe leads Georgia Tech with 18 points per game

Boston College (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech (11-19, 4-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday March 5 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: RSN (NESN)

RSN (NESN) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Georgia Tech (-3)

Georgia Tech (-3) ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 34.1% chance of winning this game.

Via BCEagles.com

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, Brevin Galloway, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 12-17 all-time vs. Georgia Tech.Since joining the ACC, BC is 11-14 versus the Yellow Jackets all time, and 8-11 in regular season play. The two teams did not play in '20-21 due to COVID cancellations.

Three Storylines to Watch:

1. End of the Season: Both teams will be looking to end their season on a high note. For Earl Grant, his team has performed well given preseason expectations, and a win would be a feather in his cap. Georgia Tech on the other hand, just a year after winning the ACC, desperately need a victory to end their home season after a very disappointing season.

2. Limiting Turnovers: On paper Boston College should be able to hang with Georgia Tech, which they did when they played against the Yellow Jackets in early January. But turnovers killed the Eagles. Grant has done a nice job of limiting those games in which mistakes have done them in, if BC can protect the ball more they will have a much better chance of winning this one.

3. Slow Down on the 3's. When watching a BC basketball game, one factor that has done in BC consistently is their insistence on taking three pointers. In so many games that BC has lost they have shot in the low twentys or even high teens in 3 point shot percentage. Get the ball inside, take range shots and the offense seems to click more often than not.

Final regular season game for James Karnik, Brevin Galloway and Makai Ashton Langford

