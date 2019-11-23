Jarius Hamilton Set To Return Today Against DePaul

Boston College basketball will be getting a big shot in the arm as sophomore Jarius Hamilton will return today in a big matchup against DePaul

Hamilton, from Charlotte North Carolina, was injured in the season opener against Wake Forest and has been sitting out injured the past three weeks. The sophomore, who came to BC as a heralded 4* along with his transfer brother Jared, has had high expectations since hitting the Heights. Last season as a true freshmen he played just 20 minutes a game averaging 5 points and 4 rebounds.

Based on Rothstein's report I would expect Hamilton to come off the bench tonight, and play in a more limited role. However, he will really give BC some depth at the forward position, a spot where BC isn't overly deep.

Boston College takes on Depaul today at noon on the ACC Network Extra channel, you can also check out the game on WEEI.