BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Jarius Hamilton Set To Return Today Against DePaul

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball will be getting a big shot in the arm as sophomore Jarius Hamilton will return today in a big matchup against DePaul

Hamilton, from Charlotte North Carolina, was injured in the season opener against Wake Forest and has been sitting out injured the past three weeks. The sophomore, who came to BC as a heralded 4* along with his transfer brother Jared, has had high expectations since hitting the Heights. Last season as a true freshmen he played just 20 minutes a game averaging 5 points and 4 rebounds. 

Based on Rothstein's report I would expect Hamilton to come off the bench tonight, and play in a more limited role. However, he will really give BC some depth at the forward position, a spot where BC isn't overly deep. 

Boston College takes on Depaul today at noon on the ACC Network Extra channel, you can also check out the game on WEEI. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
8 0

How do the Eagles stay close?

Boston College-Notre Dame Preview & Giblin's Gambles

Mike Giblin
5 0

Mike's Weekly Preview and Gambling picks

A.J. Black

Pete Thamel gives eight questions on the college football coaching carousel and BC is listed. Read…

1 0

Boston College vs Notre Dame: Three Key Matchups

Brett Rider
4 0

Here's what match ups to focus on this weekend

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Notre Dame Football With Bryan Driskell

A.J. Black
2 2

Hear what a Fighting Irish expert has to say

Top 4 Moments In The Boston College - Notre Dame Rivalry

Jackson Thompson
0

Did your favorite moment make the list?

Five Takeaways: Boston College vs. Eastern Washington

Lukas McCourt
0

What did we learn from Wednesday's game?

Opponent Film Review: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Powered By WePlayed)

A.J. Black
0

What did we see in the Notre Dame film?

Boston College 72 Eastern Washington 68: BC Squeak By In Close Win

A.J. Black
1 0

Eagles survive a clunker

Five Takeaways From Steve Addazio's Notre Dame Week Press Conference

A.J. Black
8 0

Steve Addazio's press conference during Notre Dame Week