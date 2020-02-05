BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Eagles Playing Stellar Defense and Lead Duke 24-21 at Halftime

A.J. Black

No one give Boston College a shot going into this game, but don't tell them that. The Eagles came out with guns blazing and have taken it to Duke leading 24-21 at the half. 

The game started with some highlight reel plays including a monster dunk by CJ Felder and an unbelievable alley oop from Derryck Thornton to Jared Hamilton. The Eagles combined that with some great defense that limited Duke, and BC jumped up to a 14-4 lead. 

Duke inevitably started to mount their comeback with a 9-4 run of their own, with Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey leading the way. BC got particularly sloppy with the ball, turning it over ten times in the half. However BC gritted their way through the run and messy play, and only allowed Duke to build a one point lead. 

The Eagles continued to lock down on defense, holding Duke to 26.7% from the floor and finished the half on an 8-4 run. BC was led by former Duke transfer Derryck Thornton with ten points, and Steffon Mitchell with nine rebounds. Duke was lead by center Vernon Carey who had nine points in the half.

The statistic that stood out in the first half was the atrocious three point shooting by both teams. They combined to shoot 0-21 from beyond the arc. Seeing BC struggle from three isn't new, but Duke usually is consistent shooting 36% on the season. 

The second half is about to start, let's see if the Eagles can hold on to this lead. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Late Duke Surge Fends Off Boston College Upset Bid 63-55

No upset for the Eagles, who fall to Duke

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

Can the Eagles shock the Blue Devils?

A.J. Black

Reanalyzing the 2016 Boston College Football Recruiting Class

What did the class of 2016 actually bring for Boston College?

A.J. Black

Boston University Completes Comeback Downs Eagles 5-4 In Heartbreaking Beanpot Loss

Even with a two goal lead, BC could not hold on to defeat their hated rivals

A.J. Black

Beanpot 2020: Boston College vs. Boston University, Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles grab their first Beanpot since 2016?

A.J. Black

For Kobay White His Heart Always Screamed Boston College

The senior wide receiver talks about the new staff and why he chose to stay with the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Boston College Spoils Cole Anthony's Return With Important Road Win Over UNC 71-70

BC got a big win on the road against UNC on Saturday evening.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Hockey East Power Rankings: End of January Edition

Familiar Faces Remain at the Top

jbiagioni16

Spencer Knight Shuts Out UMass, Puts Boston College in First Place

Each team has 20 points, but BC owns the tiebreaker.

jbiagioni16

Boston College vs. UNC: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles get a rare win in Chapel Hill?

A.J. Black