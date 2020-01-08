Eagles Come Out Hot Lead Virginia 30-26 At Half

Boston College needed a hot start and that is exactly what they got as they lead the #19 Virginia Cavaliers 30-26 at half. Without leading scorer Derryck Thornton, the Eagles found shots especially in the paint, while they forced UVA to settle for outside shots.

With new Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley watching from the crowd, BC shot 11-26 from the field but outrebounded the 'Hoos nineteen to thirteen. Jay Heath, who took over as the starting point guard looked strong on the court with nine points, along with shooting 2-3 from beyond the arc. Jarius Hamilton chipped in eight points as well, and Steffon Mitchell looked strong on the glass with five boards.

The Eagles kept the lead for pretty much the entire first half, extending it at one point to ten points. Virginia started to get hot near the end of the half, so the Eagles are going to need to stay focused in the second half. Also the Eagles started getting sloppier with the ball as the half wound down. Braxton Key has been the leader for the Cavaliers with 12 poitns in the half.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the second half, and leave your thoughts below.