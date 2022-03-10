Skip to main content

Boston College Drops Heartbreaker to Miami in Overtime

A tough loss to a season, but lots of optimism heading into the offseason

Jordan Miller hit an uncontested layup in overtime, as Boston College lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Hurricanes 71-69. The Eagles had a chance to win it on the previous , as Makai Ashton Langford drained the shot clock, but his shot fell short. With the loss Boston College's season, and entertaining ACC tournament run comes to a disappointing close. 

USATSI_17867333_168388155_lowres

Jaeden Zackery hits big shot to tie game

This was a back and forth matchup for the entire game, with both teams trading shots, and neither establishing much of a lead. Miami went up 31-30, and took a lead heading into the final minute. Again Boston College had an answer as Jaeden Zackery tied it up, and had the chance to take the lead with under a minute left but missed his free throw. Missed opportunities at the charity stripe again were an achilles heel for the Eagles. Boston College had the chance to win the game after a strong defensive stand on Miami's final possession, when Brevin Galloway's half court heave almost win in. 

With the win the Hurricanes will face Duke on Friday.

While this was a disappointing end to the season, again this showcased that Earl Grant had his team ready to compete and stood up to a team that easily beat them earlier in the season. For the first time in a long time there is a sense of optimism around the Eagles, and excitement heading into the future. The Eagles can build around DeMarr Langford, Quinten Post and Jaeden Zackery, and Grant's emphasis on defense has given them an identity they sorely lacked. The results weren't consistent throughout the season, but the end result, an unexpected run in the ACC tournament shows that Grant has laid the groundwork for the future of the program. 

