It was a rough way to end this decade of BC basketball as #2 Duke put together a complete game on Wednesday night crushing the Eagles 88-49. In front of a raucous crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke was in control the whole game on both offense and defense. Led by forward Matthew Hurt, who led the Blue Devils with twenty five points, Duke dominated the Eagles in all aspects of the game. The Eagles offense never got going, and the defense couldn't make stops. Forward CJ Felder led the Eagles with 13 points while no other BC player scored in double digits.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 led on a layup from Derryck Thornton, but Alex O'Connell quickly responded with a three to give Duke the lead. The Blue Devils would lead for the remainder of the game. Duke's stifling defense, including incredible interior defense by Vernon Carey Jr. and his four blocks, kept BC's offense sputtering as they would only shoot 7 for 21 to start the game. Duke continued to pour it on and went to the locker rooms firmly in control 45-19.

Duke came out and continued to build their lead on a quick spurt of scoring caused by BC turnovers and missed shots. Boston College had a little mini 10-3 run in the second that brought BC within 26, but that would be the closest the Eagles would get. Duke continued to exert their will as they continued to expand their lead. Boston College couldn't find any easy shots and had to settle for three point attempts, or shots in traffic down low.

The Blue Devils strong defense held BC to just 33.9% shooting. Duke shot well from three points range knocking down 42% from beyond the arc, compared to the Eagles who really struggled from three only managing to hit 19%. The Eagles also only shot 4-11 from the free throw stripe.

The Eagles will be off until January 7th when they face off with the defending National Champion Virginia Cavaliers at Conte Forum.