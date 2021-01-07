Boston College Fails To Finish Off Duke, Falls 83-82 to Blue Devils

Boston College blew another big lead, as they dropped Wednesday night's game to Duke 83-82 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Eagles who led by as much as sixteen, struggled to close out Duke in the second half dropping to 2-8 on the season.

The Eagles looked strong in the first half, shooting 69.2% from the floor, and 71.4% from three point range. BC was moving the ball around well, and even with Wynston Tabbs coming off the bench, and Makai Ashton Langford out, they looked like a complete team. On the other hand, Duke who had been off for 21 straight days, and were without their coach, looked rusty and were struggling to close out plays on both ends of the floor.

But the second half was a different story. The Blue Devils woke up scoring 48 points, led by Wendell Moore who put in 25 points off the bench. The lead quickly whittled away, as BC's offense came back to earth. The Eagles who had a ten point lead at half, battled with Duke, but a three pointer from Matthew Hurt gave Duke the lead, and Duke never relented.

This was a game that showed some positives. CJ Felder (24 points) was electric, with some big time dunks, and solid outside shooting, while Rich Kelly (16 points) did an admirable job in his first start with the Eagles.

However this was a game with similar issues to games past. Duke got too many easy buckets, while BC struggled to defend in the second half. On top of that, BC was sloppy with the basketball, turning the ball over 21 times, including a soul crushing TO from Jay Heath with the game on the line. Another loss, another game that was BC couldn't finish, a problem that has derailed the season.

Boston College faces off against UVA on Saturday. We will have more analysis on this game on Thursday.

