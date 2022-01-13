Boston College Doesn't Have Enough To Close Out Georgia Tech, Loses 81-76

Another disappointing loss for the Eagles, who had the game in hand but couldn't close out the win

It was a game of runs, but in the end it was Georgia Tech who had just enough gas to finish off Boston College 81-76. Quinten Post had a career high 24 points for the Eagles, while Brevin Galloway brought in 18 points of his own. Tristan Maxwell scored 22 points in the win.

Boston College started off slow, but rode a huge burst of points by Galloway to take a 38-36 lead going into halftime. After the break, Georgia Tech came out with a huge run of their own, grabbing a 12 point lead, and looking to put the game away. But credit to the Eagles who stuck with them, as Post dominated inside and forcing Jordan Usher to foul out. After a layup by Post, Boston College took a four point lead, and had all the momentum.

But Georgia Tech had one more run in them, and sealed the win with a run to put the game away.

In the end it was the Yellow Jackets scoring from beyond the arc that ended up being the killer for the Eagles. Georgia Tech shot 46.2% from three point range, and hit big shots when they needed to.

Boston College with the loss drops to 6-8 (1-3 ACC), while Georgia Tech grabs their first ACC win of the season. Boston College will look to stop their four game losing streak when they take on Clemson on Saturday.

