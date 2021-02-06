Shorthanded Boston College Easily Defeated by NC State 81-65.

Not a very pretty game in Conte Forum today as the Eagles didn't put up much of a fight.

Boston College (3-11) playing with only six scholarship players were soundly beaten by the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday 81-65 at Conte Forum. NC State were led by Shakeel Moore (19 points), and played a well rounded game with five players in double digits. The Eagles were not effective in any aspect of the game. Jim Christian was missing Demarr Langford, Makai Ashton-Langford, Wynston Tabbs, Fred Scott, and Justin Vander Baan for a variety of reasons.

Boston College jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but NC State went on a 26-2 run that basically put away the Eagles. Jim Christian's squad couldn't find the bottom of the net, struggling to shoot throughout the first half, shooting 28.6%. But they cut a 30 point lead to 20 on some big shots by Rich Kelly. By halftime BC was down by 20, but the game felt like it was already over.

NC State continued to keep their foot on the gas as they kept the lead in double digits throughout the second half. The Wolfpack found a lot of easy shots inside as BC's interior defense couldn't make stops. Jay Heath (20 points) was able to hit some shots late in the game, but it was too little too late. Until the closing minutes of the game, BC had zero points off the bench. Andrew Kenny, a walk on, hit a pair of three pointers to give BC their lone points from their substitutes.

There isn't much to take away from this game. The Eagles were hopelessly undermanned, shot poorly, and couldn't make any stops on defense on top of that. But they were missing some important players who could have made a big difference. There is going to be a lot of fingers pointed at Jim Christian after a loss like this. He certainly has deserved his share of criticism this season, but this may not be the right game to blame the coach.

The Eagles will look to improve when they face off with Wake Forest on Wednesday.

