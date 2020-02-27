BCBulletin
Notre Dame Downs Boston College On Last Second Jumper 62-61

A.J. Black

It has been a tough few weeks for the Boston College Eagles. Last night it only got worse as they dropped Wednesday night's game to Notre Dame 62-61. The Eagles went on top on a Jay Heath runner with 8 seconds remaining, but ND responded with the dagger, a jumper by TJ Gibbs with .1 seconds left on the clock. 

"If we had a timeout we would have used it" Jim Christian said on the last second play. "They set up a little ball screen and we should have switched, Steff and Derryck". But Gibbs got open "guy (Gibbs) started to turn the corner Jay left his man....He kind of slid in behind us, it was a broken play"

"That wasn't where we lost the game, we had a lot of opportunities today". Boston College played excellent offense scoring 42 points in the first half, starting the game off with a pair of three pointers from Jay Heath (12 points) and Steffon Mitchell (12 points, 11 rebounds). BC opened up a double digit lead at one point, but the wind was knocked out of their sails when with seconds remaining when an inbound pass was stolen and Rex Pfluger hit a half court heave. 

BC shot extremely well in the first half, shooting 53% from the floor and 42% from three point range. 

The second half was a completely different story for the Eagles. Even though they kept the lead, they only shot 28% in the half. We missed shots" Christian said after the game. On top of that BC was abysmal from three point range, only hitting 13% in the half "Sometimes the shots just don't go in" Christian explained "We had good looks". 

Notre Dame finally took the lead on a three pointer by Prentiss Hubb, but Jay Heath hit what should have been the game winner. But poor defense on the final play gave the Eagles their third straight loss, and have now lost four out of five games. With the loss BC is dangerously close to falling to near the bottom of the conference.

"Proud of how we played after Clemson, great heart, but we didn't finish it out". Christian said after the game. 

