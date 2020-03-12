BCBulletin
Boston College's Season Ends in ACC Tournament Loss to Notre Dame 80-58

A.J. Black

Boston College's season is over as they lost to Notre Dame 80-58 in the ACC Tournament. Led by Steffon Mitchell's 20 points, BC (13-19) made a strong comeback in the second half, but couldn't keep the momentum going and faded late in the second half. TJ Gibbs led the Fighting Irish (20-12) with 16 points, as the Irish sit on the bubble for the NCAA tournament. 

The first half did not look promising for the Eagles who went 3-23 to start the game and quickly fell behind Notre Dame by double digits. Playing without star center Nik Popovic (back) BC couldn't get anything going, they took low percentage shots, committed turnovers, and struggled on defense. 

As the Eagles floundered on offense, Mike Brey's team established themselves with some great down low offense and perimeter play.  A three pointer by Prentiss Hubb put up the Fighting Irish by 18 the largest in the first half. By the time the buzzer went off at halftime, this game looked to be firmly in the hands of Notre Dame.

Credit to the Eagles though, who came out firing in the second half, shrinking the Irish lead to as low as seven points on a Jared Hamilton three pointer. Steffon Mitchell played incredible well in the second half scoring 18 of his 20 points, and getting to the line for nine free throw attempts. But it wasn't enough, as Notre Dame continued to hit shot after shot while BC's defense couldn't stop them. 

Derryck Thornton finished his college career with an 0-9 night and zero points, while Jay Heath scored 15 points on 6-12 shooting. BC as a team ended the night shooting 33% from the field, while Notre Dame shot 45%

With this loss the Eagles end another season firmly below .500, and leaves the Athletic Department with some important decisions to make. Does Martin Jarmond give Jim Christian another year and chalk this up to a season lost to injuries to his key players? Or does he pull the trigger on a coach with a career record of 75-119. Everyone will have an opinion, but we will have to wait to see what decision Jarmond makes. 

