Late BC Rally Falls Short, Eagles Fall to Pitt 69-67

Eagles have now lost 15 in a row on the road.

Pitt forward John Hugley was too much for the Boston College front court, scoring 32 points in route to a 69-67 win over the Eagles. Makai Ashton Langford led BC with 23 points, but a last second floater didn't fall sealing the Panthers win. 

Boston College jumped out to a big early lead, but Hugley chipped away with it, forcing both BC big men James Karnik and Quentin Post into early foul trouble. The Panthers continued to shrink the deficit, until Femi Odukale dunked with 12:39 left in the game to put Pitt in front, 46-44. Hugely added a dunk of his own to push the lead to eight, but the Eagles fought back with Ashton Langford hitting a three pointer in the waning seconds to tie it. However, the Pitt forward was too much and hit two free throws down the stretch to seal the win. 

This was a very winnable game for the Eagles, who have now lost 15 straight road games, and haven't won on the road in over a year. Pitt gets their first ACC win of the season, after close losses to Pittsburgh and Louisville. 

Due to the foul trouble of the other BC big men James Vander Baan played his first meaningful and played pretty well, scoring four points along with a block and pair of rebounds. Brevin Galloway also added 11 points off the bench for the Eagles. 

Boston College returns to Conte Forum where they will host Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 9pm. 

