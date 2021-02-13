Boston College Falls Again, Losing to Syracuse 75-67

Boston College (3-13, 1-9 ACC) fought harder, and played better than their previous matchup with Syracuse, but the end results were the same. The Orange jumped out to an early lead, and held on during a final BC push to win 75-67 at the Carrier Dome. This game was a bit different than the last time the two teams played as Syracuse couldn't put BC away. Rich Kelly led the Eagles with 14 points, while Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath each had 12 point apiece in the losing effort.

BC added another player back to the roster on Saturday as well, as freshman forward Demarr Langford came back to play after missing the previous two games. The freshmen scored 10 points and brought some good energy in his return to the lineup. His brother Makai Ashton Langford also looked to return to form as his playing time increased, showcasing some of his signature energy off the bench.

The game itself was a typical Boston College loss. The Eagles fell behind early, battled back but didn't have enough in the end to win the game. BC had turnover issues again, with fifteen on the day and these mistakes seemed to have all come at the worst possible times. While Syracuse was buoyed by Joseph Girard who found his shot, after struggling recently for the Orange, scoring 16 points and bringing in 6 rebounds. BC closed the gap late in the second half, but a technical foul on CJ Felder sealed the deal for the Eagles.

The Eagles have now lost eight of their last nine games, and are 1-9 in the ACC. They face off with Georgia Tech at noon on Wednesday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

Podcast Preview: (On the David Bailey Episode, first segment)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC