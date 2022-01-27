Skip to main content

BC Hangs With UNC, But Late Drought Dooms Eagles 58-47

A good defensive effort is thwarted by struggles from the field

Boston College (8-11, 3-6 ACC) looked much better against the UNC Tar Heels, showcasing good tenacious defense. But it was not enough, as the offense struggled to hit their shots and the Eagles fell 58-47 in Chapel Hill. Quinten Post led BC with 10 points, while TJ Bickerstaff grabbed 17 rebounds. Caleb Love led UNC with 16 points, while the Tar Heels as a whole only shot 29.1% from the field. 

This game was back and forth and was there for the Eagles taking. Both teams could not find anything offensively, with UNC getting to the line three times more than BC (25-8). Unlike the last game Boston College was solid in their defense, forcing turnovers, tough shots, and slowing down the Tar Heels offense. It was a solid adjustment defensively from Earl Grant and his staff.

BC was able to keep it close in this game, but down the stretch the Eagles were held scoreless in the final 7:13. It was encouraging to see the defense step up, and to keep it so close on the road. But it's also tough to see the offense struggle so much and be unable to get points in a very winnable game. BC continues to shows a real need for a shooter that can hit a bit shot when needed. 

The Eagles will return to Conte Forum on Saturday when they face off with the Pitt Panthers. Keep an eye on the weather though, there is a massive blizzard forecasted for the Boston area that could impact this game. 

