Men's Basketball Falls To URI In Sunshine Slam Third Place Game

For the second time in a week, Boston College fell to the University of Rhode Island 75-61 in the third place game of the Sunshine Slam event. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 19 points, while James Karnik finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard and Antwan Walker led the Rams with 15 points a piece.

The Eagles had just played URI four days earlier in Rhode Island, a game they had lost 57-49. It is the second time BC met a regular-season opponent in an in-season tournament. In December of 2001 the Eagles played Holy Cross at home and five days later they met again in Honolulu.

The Eagles fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but Boston College stuck around with a 14-2 run of their own to cut the lead to 46-43. Zackery and Karnik were huge factors in the comeback. But URI kept hitting shots and BC again fell short against the Rams.

With the loss Boston College has now lost three in a row, and will look to get back in the win column when they face off with Columbia on Friday in Chestnut Hill. That game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

