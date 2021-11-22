Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Men's Basketball Falls To URI In Sunshine Slam Third Place Game

    BC drops their third game in a row, losing to URI in Daytona Beach.
    Author:

    For the second time in a week, Boston College fell to the University of Rhode Island 75-61 in the third place game of the Sunshine Slam event. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 19 points, while James Karnik finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard and Antwan Walker led the Rams with 15 points a piece. 

    The Eagles had just played URI four days earlier in Rhode Island, a game they had lost 57-49. It is the second time BC met a regular-season opponent in an in-season tournament. In December of 2001 the Eagles played Holy Cross at home and five days later they met again in Honolulu.

    The Eagles fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but Boston College stuck around with a 14-2 run of their own to cut the lead to 46-43. Zackery and Karnik were huge factors in the comeback. But URI kept hitting shots and BC again fell short against the Rams. 

    With the loss Boston College has now lost three in a row, and will look to get back in the win column when they face off with Columbia on Friday in Chestnut Hill. That game can be seen on ACC Network Extra. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    Grant Thumb Up to the Fans
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Falls To URI In Sunshine Slam Third Place Game

    12 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17200296_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Dissecting a Tough Football Loss

    38 minutes ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17199812_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Defensive Observations After Loss to Florida State

    14 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17200104_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Stars: Florida State vs. Boston College

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17199820_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Observations of Boston College Offense in FSU Loss

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    20200204_BW_BCvsDuke_Basketball_011
    Basketball

    Boston College Falls to Utah in Sunshine Slam Opener

    Nov 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17179171_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

    Nov 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17198616_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Comeback Falls Short As BC Loses To FSU 26-23

    Nov 21, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17157705_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Updates

    Nov 20, 2021
    Comment