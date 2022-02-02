Skip to main content

UVA Defense Holds Strong To Knock Off Boston College 67-55

Eagles struggle offensively as UVA's stout defense shuts down BC.

The Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC) just couldn't get enough offense going, as they fell to UVA on Tuesday 67-55 in Charlottesville. Graduate student center James Karnik was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 16 points, while Kehei Clark led the Cavs with 19 points. 

Boston College came out strong coming out of the gate, hitting their shots and not getting bogged down in UVA's packline defense. But the Hoos crawled back, taking their first lead of the game around the ten minute mark on a free throw by Kody Stattmann. Clark hit a big shot for UVA heading into halftime to give the Cavs a 30-25 lead. After the break he sparked a 12-2 run, that put the game out of reach for the Eagles. From there on out UVA held on to their lead, never letting it fall below eight points. 

Tuesday night's game was the type of game that is typical when battling a Tony Bennett squad. Boston College struggled on offense to get anything going consistently, with some costly turnovers, and poor shooting from beyond the arc. The UVA defense took advantage of a Boston College squad that has struggled on offense at times this year. Makai Ashton Langford, who has been the spark plug for the Eagles all season, was held without a point in the first half.  

One of the biggest differences, like the UNC game, was the free throw disparity, in which the Cavs had a 29-12 edge. There were questionable calls throughout the night, most in favor of UVA. "We fouled too much around the rim," Grant explained after the game. But in the end Boston College didn't execute, with fourteen turnovers and ended up with the loss. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

After five games in 10 days, Boston College has the rest of the week off before hosting Syracuse next Tuesday.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

USATSI_17474127_168388155_lowres
Basketball

UVA Defense Holds Strong To Knock Off Boston College 67-55

12 seconds ago
Comment
IsaiahFarris2
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '22 DB Isaiah Farris

13 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17573151_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Live Updates

16 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17572968_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Final Thoughts & Predictions

18 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_5491188_168388155_lowres
Football

John McNulty Officially Named Boston College Offensive Coordinator

20 hours ago
Comment
IsaiahFarris
Maroon & Gold+

'22 DB Isaiah Farris: Decision Primer

23 hours ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17199952_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Date Announced

Feb 1, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17226559_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Football's 2022 Schedule Announced

Jan 31, 2022
Comment
USATSI_11072378_168388155_lowres
Football

Notre Dame TE Coach John McNulty To Be Named Offensive Coordinator

Jan 31, 2022
Comment