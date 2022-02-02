UVA Defense Holds Strong To Knock Off Boston College 67-55

The Boston College Eagles (9-12, 4-7 ACC) just couldn't get enough offense going, as they fell to UVA on Tuesday 67-55 in Charlottesville. Graduate student center James Karnik was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 16 points, while Kehei Clark led the Cavs with 19 points.

Boston College came out strong coming out of the gate, hitting their shots and not getting bogged down in UVA's packline defense. But the Hoos crawled back, taking their first lead of the game around the ten minute mark on a free throw by Kody Stattmann. Clark hit a big shot for UVA heading into halftime to give the Cavs a 30-25 lead. After the break he sparked a 12-2 run, that put the game out of reach for the Eagles. From there on out UVA held on to their lead, never letting it fall below eight points.

Tuesday night's game was the type of game that is typical when battling a Tony Bennett squad. Boston College struggled on offense to get anything going consistently, with some costly turnovers, and poor shooting from beyond the arc. The UVA defense took advantage of a Boston College squad that has struggled on offense at times this year. Makai Ashton Langford, who has been the spark plug for the Eagles all season, was held without a point in the first half.

One of the biggest differences, like the UNC game, was the free throw disparity, in which the Cavs had a 29-12 edge. There were questionable calls throughout the night, most in favor of UVA. "We fouled too much around the rim," Grant explained after the game. But in the end Boston College didn't execute, with fourteen turnovers and ended up with the loss.

After five games in 10 days, Boston College has the rest of the week off before hosting Syracuse next Tuesday.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC