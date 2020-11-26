SI.com
Villanova Rides Late Surge To Defeat Boston College 76-67

A.J. Black

It was a tough fought battle for the Eagles, but in the end Villanova's talent was just too much as the Wildcats won 76-67. Boston College led for a majority of the game, but some key Villanova adjustments help the Wildcats erase a nine point deficit to earn the win. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led all scorers with 18 points, while Jay Heath led the Eagles with 17 points. 

The first half was marked by both teams trading buckets. Villanova would hit a shot, and Boston College would answer. The Eagles played well, with Steffon Mitchell (11 rebounds, four blocks) cleaning up under the hoop, while Makai Ashton Langford (15 points) and Fred Scott (6 points) exploded to the basket. The Wildcats worked for their buckets, but couldn't extend the lead. 

BC's ability to get to the basket was what helped them build a nine point lead in the second half. But then Villanova locked down defensively, forcing BC to shoot from the perimeter where they struggled. And on the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats were able to move the ball around effectively, and allowed Robinson-Earl to find his shot which he drained consistently. 

Boston College was held to just one field goal--a Jay Heath three- in the final four minutes of play. Villanova built on their lead and slammed the door. 

Through a positive lens the Eagles looked much deeper and more dynamic than they did last season. Ashton-Langford looks to be an explosive player who will help get points, while Frederick Scott will help solidify the depth at the forward position. Wynston Tabbs looked almost like the player he was before the injury, which is a big deal for the future of the program. 

Concerns? The Eagles only shot 30.8% from three point range, and struggled in man coverage on defense. In the end the top end talent of Villanova was too much and it helped them pull away at the end of the game. 

Boston College will compete in the consolation game of the Empire Classic tomorrow night at 7pm when they take on the University of Rhode Island. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage of this game. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BCDrew
BCDrew

I thought it was an entertaining game to watch and obviously much closer. BC is much deeper this season and if everyone stays healthy, they will create some problems for the top teams in the conference. I thought in the second half, BC settled for some bad outside shots instead of driving to the basket.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Yeah they kept it close against #3 but man, have a better end of the game gameplan and thats a win. The team seemed unprepared when it had the lead, and for some reason started chucking up threes. The team is talented and if it does will will be in spite of Christian.

Basketball

BCEagle1974