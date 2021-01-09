The Slide Continues: Boston College Loses to UVA 61-49

Boston College (2-9) couldn't figure out how to break UVA's defense, falling 61-49 in Conte Forum. The Eagles were short handed again as Steffon Mitchell and Makai Ashton Langford both missed the game. UVA center Jay Huff was the key to the game finishing with 18 points, five blocks and six rebounds.

Like most BC games, this game was relatively close until the second half. Boston College saw some great explosiveness out of Demarr Langford who scored a career high 14 points in the loss. But in the second half, the Cavaliers rode the strong shooting of Sam Hauser, who scored 12 second half points. Boston College did relatively well with preventing turnovers, but shot 30.9% on the game.

This was just another game that Boston College hung around just long enough to make it interesting, but couldn't close out. Losses are coming fast and furiously, but it's hard to take a lot out of this game, given that Boston College was so short handed. But a loss is a loss.

The Eagles continue their winless slide against the conference, they will look to get that elusive win when they face off against Miami at 7pm in Conte Forum.

Notes:

* Kamari Williams hit his first shot of the season. With the bench shortened, Williams played five minutes

* Justin Vander Baan also saw his first significant playing time of the season, and had a highlight reel block.

* Not a good game from James Karnik, who finished the game shooting 2-12 from the field, and ending the game with seven points. Really struggled against a taller Huff.

* Speaking of struggles, Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs did not have a good game, short shooting 2-19 for six total points.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI