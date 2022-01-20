Boston College Can't Find Offense, Falls to Louisville 67-54

BC's offense sputtered, and Louisville was able to put the game away late in the second half

Boston College struggled on the offensive side of the ball, and Louisville shot well in the second half to defeat the Eagles 67-54. Makai Ashton Langford was the leader on offense, finishing the night with 22 points. Sydney Curry was the top scorer for the Cardinals, finishing the night with 13 points. With the loss BC falls to 7-9 on the season.

After an hour delay due to a leak in the ceiling of the YUM! Center, Boston College looked sluggish coming out to start the game. Even though the Eagles couldn't find their shot in the first half, shooting 29%, but Louisville also struggled. In a low scoring half, the Cards only had a two point lead heading into halftime.

The Cardinals started to figure things out in the second half, getting their offense going both down low and from outside. While the Eagles couldn't get anything going, struggling both from the free throw line (12-22), and three pointers (4-20). Ashton-Langford kept BC in the game, but he could only do so much as Louisville built up a lead and put the game away.

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 2-4 in the ACC. The Eagles will return home on Saturday when they play Virginia Tech at Conte Forum.

