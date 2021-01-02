Boston College vs. Louisville: Preview & Prediction

Boston College (2-6) face off with the Louisville Cardinals today at noon in an ACC matchup. The Eagles will try to dust themselves off after a last minute loss to the Wolfpack on Wednesday, while the Cardinals will try and make it three in a row after recent wins against Pitt and Kentucky.

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill

TV: RSN (NESN, YES, etc)

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Louisville (-5.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Louisville has a 56.2% chance of winning this game

Series History: The two teams have played 13 times historically. The Cards have a 4-8 record against the Eagles. This is the sixth matchup between the two teams in their time in ACC. Louisville holds a 6-1 record over the Eagles, the lone Boston College win coming in 2019.

Storyline: Can Boston College play a complete game and take out a solid team?

Players to Watch: Jae'Lyn Withers - F

While Louisville's guards have been the story so far this year, the interior play of the Cardinals is the area to watch. Boston College got scorched in the paint against NC State, and will need to play significantly better against the Cardinals. Withers only averages 9.6 points per game, but if BC's defense in the paint is weak again, there is every reason to believe he will have a big game. How he plays, and how the rest of the Cardinals play in the paint is how this game will go.

3 Keys To The Game

1. Get Steffon Mitchell active on offense: Mitchell's play on offense against NC State was part of the spark that got the Eagles back in the game. When he starts hitting shots and becomes more active on the offense, and BC performs much better as a whole when he plays more of a role than the defense/rebound guy.

2. Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. Can yell this to the hills every game, but the Eagles have to stop making careless turnovers. BC lost on one to end the game on Wednesday, Louisville is too good to just hand them the ball. This is a major problem, and needs to be fixed if BC is going to compete in any ACC matchup this season.

3. Improve in the paint. NC State dominated Boston College in the paint on Wednesday scoring 46 points. Too many easy points given up by the Eagles. Need to defend better inside and force Louisville into tougher shots. Louisville is not a strong scoring team, so Boston College can't just hand them easy buckets.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: The NC State game was much closer than I expected. Louisville is a good team and will punish BC if they play sloppy. After a tough loss, I expect the Eagles to struggle, and this game to be an easy win for a much better defensive team in Louisville. Louisville 75 Boston College 68