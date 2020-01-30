BCBulletin
Boston College vs. #6 Louisville: Preview and Predictions

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles (10-10) have a late tip off tonight against the #6 Louisville (17-3) Cardinals at Conte Forum. BC, who pulled off an upset against Virginia Tech on Saturday, will need up their game against Chris Mack's squad, a team that has played a nearly perfect season. BC currently sits in the middle of the pack in the ACC, but a win tonight would be huge as they jockey for ACC Tournament ranking and post season eligibility. Louisville leads the historical series 7-4.

Time: 9:00 pm
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill Massachusetts
TV: ACCN
Radio: WEEI 850
Current Line: Louisville (-11.5)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Louisville has an 83.4% chance of winning this game. 

Projected Staters: Nik Popovic, Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath, Jairus Hamilton, Steffon Mitchell

Ken Pom Rating: Louisville (10) Boston College (166)

Key Matchup: Steffon Mitchell vs. Jordan Nwora

The Cardinals are led Jordan Nwora who is currently second in the ACC in scoring. He's actually had an up and down year, with a tough game against Kentucky in which he was slammed by the fans on social media. However, he may be the most talented forward BC has faced this year, and Mitchell will need to be that lockdown defender he can be. If Mitchell can harass him and win some of those battles down low, BC could have a chance to keep this game close. 

Opponent Preview: Check out our preview with Sam Draut of Louisville Maven 

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

Can BC Improve On Free Throws? BC should have blown out Virginia Tech but the shot below 50% from the free throw line. That is inexcusable, and if they want to have a chance against Louisville they are going to need to drastically improve there. 

Can Jairus Hamilton Continue To Be A Threat? Saturday's game against VT was a revelation for the sophomore. Hamilton was electric from the three point line and finished with a career high 23 points in the win. Can he do it again against an elite opponent?

Will Conte Morgue Be A Factor? Laugh all you want, but the quietness of a 9:00pm game at Conte Forum has a way of lulling opponents to sleep. The energy is drained out of the stadium and opposing teams feel it too which can effect their energy. Could that be a factor tonight?

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Louisville 75 Boston College 55 I think the emotional win against Virginia Tech will be followed up with a flat outing. Remember though I completely whiffed on my predictions for the VT and UVA games, so maybe if I pick against BC they will turn in another inspired performance. We shall see. 

