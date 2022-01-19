Boston College Eagles vs. Louisville Cardinals: Final Thoughts & Prediction

The Eagles take on the Cardinals tonight at the Yum! Center, our predictions and preview

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) continues their road trip on Wednesday night against the Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC). The Eagles are fresh off their incredible game against Clemson, in which they rallied from twenty three points down to win the game, the largest come from behind in BC history. The Eagles in their win over Clemson were led by big shots from Brevin Galloway, and a strong second half from Makai Ashton Lanford.

Louisville is struggling, losing to N.C. State and by twelve to Pittsburgh their last two games. "We are lost," head coach Chris Mack said after the loss to the Panthers. "We're not playing hard enough, we're not playing connected enough."

Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville (10-7), 4-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky TV: RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver)

RSN (NESN or NESN+) (Evan Lepler, Brian Oliver) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Current Odds: Louisville (-7.5)

Louisville (-7.5) Last Five: Boston College (1-4), Louisville (2-3)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 18.8% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (132) Louisville (101)

Tale of the Tape (via BCEagles.com)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 4-9 all-time vs. Louisville. In 2021 the Cardinals defeated the Eagles 76-64 win at Conte Forum on Jan. 2, 2021. Boston College is 1-7 vs. the Cardinals in ACC play, with the lone win coming in 2019.

Player to Watch: Malik Williams, forward. The Cardinals forward has been hot and cold over the past five games. On Saturday, the 6-11 senior had 12 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt, but only shot 20% last week against NC State. Boston College struggled against John Bigley of Pitt, but it will be worth watching to see if the Eagles can slow down Williams.

Keys to the Game:

1. Run Their Game. Louisville is a team that is in trouble, and the last thing Boston College wants to do is allow the Cardinals to find their footing early. Boston College took some time to find their flow against Clemson, if they find it early and can stifle UofL they could take control.

2. Get Galloway Going. In Saturday's win against the Tigers, Galloway hit the big game winner to seal the victory. When he gets going, the College of Charleston transfer has been the glue for the Eagles.

3. Bigs Need To Avoid Trouble Foul. As mentioned before Malik Williams is the style of player that has caused BC fits in the past. When Boston College played Pitt, James Karnik and Quinten Post both got in trouble foul early. They need to stay physical, but can't both be forced to the bench.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: This is a battle between two teams that are riding two different waves of momentum. Louisville on paper is a much better team than Boston College, but they are struggling. Boston College is coming off their biggest win in years. Can the Eagles make it two in a row? Maybe there will be a little magic again tonight at the Yum!. Boston College 70 Louisville 68

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC