Boston College Men's Basketball Earns Exhibition Win Over MIT
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball picked up a 90-46 win over the MIT Engineers in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.
The Eagles got out to a 16-1 lead with 16:30 remaining in the first half. Forward Luke Hunger led the early charge with 11 points which included making all three of his three-point attempts.
MIT’s only point in the first three and half minutes came from a free throw by guard Eric Wentz.
In between the first and second media timeouts, the Engineers slowed down BC’s offense a bit, only allowing six points, but Boston College maintained its lead over MIT 22-6 with 11:08 to go in the first.
The Eagles gained their largest lead of the day 38-15 with 7:16 left in the first after a three-pointer by forward Colby Duggan.
In the final minutes of the first, Boston College outscored MIT 14-12 and went into halftime with the 52-27 advantage.
During the opening half, the Eagles shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the field and 48.1 percent (13-of-27) from behind the arc.
Boston College opened the second half on an 8-4 run to extend its lead over the Engineers 60-31 with 15:03 remaining in regulation.
After a made free throw by MIT guard Michael Zhang coming out of the media timeout, the Eagles made two baskets and a pair of free throws to add to their lead 67-52 with 12 minutes left in the game.
Forward Jack Bailey increased Boston College’s lead to 41 with a layup with six minutes to go, making the Eagles’ lead 78-37.
In the last six minutes of the contest, the Eagles outscored the Engineers 12-9 to earn the 90-46 victory.
Hunger finished the day with 22 points which led all scorers.
Boston College opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Wagner at Conte Forum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1