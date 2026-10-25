Boston College Men's Basketball Earns Exhibition Win Over MIT

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball picked up a 90-46 win over the MIT Engineers in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

Test Drive Successful ✅ pic.twitter.com/USEBC9f7S9 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) October 25, 2026

The Eagles got out to a 16-1 lead with 16:30 remaining in the first half. Forward Luke Hunger led the early charge with 11 points which included making all three of his three-point attempts.

MIT’s only point in the first three and half minutes came from a free throw by guard Eric Wentz.

In between the first and second media timeouts, the Engineers slowed down BC’s offense a bit, only allowing six points, but Boston College maintained its lead over MIT 22-6 with 11:08 to go in the first.

The Eagles gained their largest lead of the day 38-15 with 7:16 left in the first after a three-pointer by forward Colby Duggan.

In the final minutes of the first, Boston College outscored MIT 14-12 and went into halftime with the 52-27 advantage.

During the opening half, the Eagles shot 54.8 percent (17-of-31) from the field and 48.1 percent (13-of-27) from behind the arc.

Boston College opened the second half on an 8-4 run to extend its lead over the Engineers 60-31 with 15:03 remaining in regulation.

After a made free throw by MIT guard Michael Zhang coming out of the media timeout, the Eagles made two baskets and a pair of free throws to add to their lead 67-52 with 12 minutes left in the game.

Forward Jack Bailey increased Boston College’s lead to 41 with a layup with six minutes to go, making the Eagles’ lead 78-37.

In the last six minutes of the contest, the Eagles outscored the Engineers 12-9 to earn the 90-46 victory.

Hunger finished the day with 22 points which led all scorers.

Boston College opens its season on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Wagner at Conte Forum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.