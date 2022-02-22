Skip to main content

Boston College Clobbers FSU 71-55 Off Career Game From Jaeden Zackery

A big game from Zackery leads to a decisive Eagles win

Boston College ended their five game losing streak, pounding FSU at home 71-55. Jaeden Zackery was the leader on offense, showing great energy especially in the first half, and scoring 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.. James Karnik came up big in the second half with some big moments, scoring 16 points and 11 rebounds, and became the first Eagle to have back to back double doubles since Steffon Mitchell. 

This game was all Eagles from start to finish. The Eagles jumped out to an 11-0 run to start the game, on a trio of three pointers, and never looked back. Florida State played without four of their starters, and looked sloppy giving up 23 points off turnovers. Earl Grant's squad was without TJ Bickerstaff (leg) and DeMarr Langford (toe), but saw the likes of Kanye Jones score eight points in his absence. 

Florida State never could get much going offensively, shooting just 17% from beyond the arc. While Boston College rode some smooth ball handling from Zackery and Makai Ashton Langford, and shot 48% on the game. The Seminoles brought the game to 12 points in the second half, but that was as close as they were going to get. Every time they made a small run, Boston College answered, and the Eagles were able to close out the rout. 

This was about as complete of a win as Boston College as had all season. They looked good on defense, harassing FSU's shooters throughout the game and forcing poor shots and turnovers. While on offense, they moved the ball efficiently and with good energy and hit their shots. A win like this is one BC can build on, and with the struggling NC State Wolfpack up next, the Eagles have a chance to make it two in a row. 

