Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Home and Away Conference Opponents

Eagles know who they will play at home and away

Boston College men's basketball released the home and away matchup for opponents in the ACC for the 2022-23 season. This 

The Eagles will play conference rivals Notre Dame and Syracuse, as well as Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest home and away this season. Earl Grant's squad will host Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and N.C. State at Conte Forum and will travel to Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and Pittsburgh for single road contests.

The dates for these games have not been released yet and will come later this summer. Duke, now under the tutelage of new head coach Jon Scheyer of course will be a marquee game. The Blue Devils bring in the top rated recruiting class according to 247sports. The Eagles will also get two matchups against the Demon Deacons, a team that BC shocked in the ACC tournament last year. 

Boston College finished the 2021-22 season 13-20 in the regular season, before winning two games in the ACC tournament. The Eagles will be returning most of their firepower from last season, with center James Karnik being the only regular contributor no longer with the team. The Eagles this offseason added four freshmen including four star forward Price Aligbe, and guard DJ Hand, along with Chas Kelley and center Armani Mighty from Canada. BC also added transfer guard and three point specialist Mason Madsen from Cincinnati. 

