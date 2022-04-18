Skip to main content

Boston College Men's Basketball Schedules Game Against Villanova

Eagles will battle their old Big East foe in 2022

Boston College men's basketball will reportedly play against former Big East foe Villanova in the 2022 Never Forget Classic in Newark, New Jersey. Jon Rothstein tweeted that the Eagles will play the Wildcats on December 10th. 

Two other unannounced teams will compete in the second half of the double header at the Prudential Center.

The Villanova Wildcats, winner of two recent national titles in 2016 & 2018, is fresh off a Final Four appearance after finishing the season 30-8. Their season came to an end after losing to the eventual national champion Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. 

The two teams have played each other seventy four times in their history. The Wildcats own a strong edge in the series, leading 54-24. The last matchup was in 2020, in the Empire Classic in Connecticut, a back and forth game that the Wildcats ended up winning 76-67. 

USATSI_18009457_168388155_lowres

Villanova head coach Jay Wright has 642 total wins, and two Naismith College Coach of the Year awards

Boston College is still putting together their out of conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. Including this game, the other known game is the MTE, the Paradise Jam that will be held from November 18-22 in the Virgin Islands. While BC's first round opponent is not yet known, the other teams to compete will be Belmont, Buffalo, Drake, George Mason, Howard, Weber State, and Wyoming. The Eagles most likely will also compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but their opponent for that game has yet to be announced. 

