Locked on Boston College: Coaching Search Update

On today's Locked on Boston College program we talk about the state of the coaching search. After two weeks of looking, where are the Eagles, and what names are standing out for the team. We take a crack at some of the big names we have talked about and look at what candidates are standing near the top as of right now.

Additionally, we have some news to discuss. Boston College baseball continues to dominate the news, as they entered the week ranked for the first time since 2016. Women's basketball has their ACC tournament matchup for Wednesday and some college football recruiting news you won't want to miss.

And with spring football right around the corner, we jump in and start breaking down the position groups. To kick off our discussion we look at the quarterback room. Clearly the Eagles are set at starter, but what about some of the other names in the room. And what should we expect from this position during spring ball? We explore.

All of this and much more on today's show!

