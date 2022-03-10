ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (Boston College vs. Miami): Preview & Prediction

Boston College continues their ACC Tournament journey on Thursday afternoon with a matchup with #4 Miami Hurricanes at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York. Earlier this season, Miami earned an 81-70 win at Conte Forum, a game that the Canes jumped out to a huge lead in the first half and never let the Eagles back in. Miami had a strong season, earning a double bye in the tournament, while Boston College has pulled off two straight wins over Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. In BC's last game, they went to overtime to defeat the Demon Deacons in the second round on Tuesday, avenging a 30 point loss earlier in the season.

Kameron McGusty leads UM with 17.5ppg

Boston College (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Miami (22-9, 14-5 ACC)

Date/Time: Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York

TV: ESPN2 (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Follow Along : @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC on Twitter

Current Odds: Miami (-7.5), O/U 137

ESPN Game Predictor: Boston College has a 26.9% chance of winning this game

Projected Starting Lineup: DeMarr Langford, Quentin Post, James Karnik, Makai Ashton Langford & Jaeden Zackery

Via BCEagles.com

Three Storylines Heading into Game:

1. Slow Down Wong: Boston College had no answer to Miami guard Isaiah Wong in their game on March 2. The sophomore guard was electric scoring 27 points and going 5/9 from three point range. In the past two games Boston College has done a tremendous job trying to take away their opponent's biggest weapon. They will have to do that again on Thursday.

2. Continued Confidence: Don't bother looking at the odds, or previous matchups because it seems like Boston College isn't paying attention either. The team has been resilient, coming back from late deficits to Wake Forest, while putting away Pitt in convincing fashion. The team has shown incredible faith and in themselves, and will need that again against a very good Miami team

3. Get Ball in Paint: Boston College's offense needs to go from the inside out. Against Wake, the Eagles scored 30 points in the paint. James Karnik and Quinten Post not only can score, but their aggressiveness inside leads to open guards who can take higher percentage shots.

DeMarr Langford had 19 points for the Eagles

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Yesterday I gave the Eagles no chance against Wake Forest, and was dead wrong. Out of superstition, I want to choose the Hurricanes here, but that's not how my decisions are made. Boston College is playing red hot right now, and while Miami is rested, BC can bring all that momentum and shift the balance. Boston College 66 Miami 64

