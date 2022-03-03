Skip to main content

Boston College vs. Miami: Live Updates

A live look in at Boston College vs. Miami Hurricanes

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) will wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday evening as they take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles, fresh off a home loss to Clemson on Saturday, will look to rebound and improve to .500 in home ACC games. The Hurricanes have emerged as one of the best teams in the ACC, and with a win against Boston College they could clinch a double bye heading into the ACC tournament. 

BrevinGalloway

Final game for Brevin Galloway, Makai Ashton Langford & James Karnik

Miami (20-9, 12-7 ACC) at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill (MA)
  • TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Betting Line: Miami (-4)
  • ESPN Matchup Predictor: Gives Boston College a 41% chance of winning Wednesday night's game.
Boston College vs. Miami Preview

Tale of the Tape: Boston College vs. Miami

Official Starters: Makai Ashton Langford, Quinten Post, Brevin Galloway, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Miami game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

conteforum

Final home game of the season

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

JamesKarnik
Basketball

Boston College vs. Miami: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
47 minutes ago
Comment
USATSI_17721850_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Miami: Preview & Predictions

By A.J. Black
6 hours ago
Comment
JeffHafley
Football

Recapping First Two Days of Boston College Spring Football Ball Practices

By A.J. Black
7 hours ago
Comment
EarlGrant
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
10 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17226623_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Wrap-up Wednesday

By A.J. Black
11 hours ago
Comment
NFL Combine Logo
Football

How to Watch The 2022 NFL Combine

By A.J. Black
Mar 1, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17589464_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Three Eagles Make All-ACC Teams

By A.J. Black
Mar 1, 2022
Comment
DSC03169
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

By A.J. Black
Mar 1, 2022
Comment
Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
Recruiting

Potential BC Target '23 RB DJ Braswell Named Top Performer at Under Armour Camp

By A.J. Black
Feb 28, 2022
Comment