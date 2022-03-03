Boston College vs. Miami: Live Updates

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) will wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday evening as they take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles, fresh off a home loss to Clemson on Saturday, will look to rebound and improve to .500 in home ACC games. The Hurricanes have emerged as one of the best teams in the ACC, and with a win against Boston College they could clinch a double bye heading into the ACC tournament.

Final game for Brevin Galloway, Makai Ashton Langford & James Karnik

Miami (20-9, 12-7 ACC) at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST

bceagles.com Tale of the Tape: Boston College vs. Miami

Official Starters: Makai Ashton Langford, Quinten Post, Brevin Galloway, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Miami game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

Final home game of the season

And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!