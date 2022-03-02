How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) will wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday evening as they take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles, fresh off a home loss to Clemson on Saturday, will look to rebound and improve to .500 in home ACC games. Miami on the other hand has been one of the best teams in the ACC, and with a win against Boston College they could clinch a double bye heading into the ACC tournament.

Earl Grant, looking for his seventh ACC win of the season

Miami has a potent offense, averaging 74.7 points per game, good for 5th in the ACC. But Boston College should be able to find their offense against a Hurricanes squad that is 11th in the conference in team defense.

Last season the two teams played twice, splitting the series. On Jan. 12, BC earned an 84-62 win at Conte Forum, but the Hurricanes got their revenge on March 5, defeating the Eagles, 80-76, in Coral Gables. Miami has won three out of their last five, most recently defeating Wake Forest 76-72.

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 17.7ppg

Miami (20-9, 12-7 ACC) at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill (MA) TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby)

ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Betting Line: Miami (-4)

James Karnik: 17 points on Saturday against Clemson

