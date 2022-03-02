Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A guide for watching, streaming or listening to BC vs. Miami

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) will wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday evening as they take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles, fresh off a home loss to Clemson on Saturday, will look to rebound and improve to .500 in home ACC games. Miami on the other hand has been one of the best teams in the ACC, and with a win against Boston College they could clinch a double bye heading into the ACC tournament. 

EarlGrant

Earl Grant, looking for his seventh ACC win of the season

Miami has a potent offense, averaging 74.7 points per game, good for 5th in the ACC. But Boston College should be able to find their offense against a Hurricanes squad that is 11th in the conference in team defense. 

Last season the two teams played twice, splitting the series. On Jan. 12, BC earned an 84-62 win at Conte Forum, but the Hurricanes got their revenge on March 5, defeating the Eagles, 80-76, in Coral Gables. Miami has won three out of their last five, most recently defeating Wake Forest 76-72.

Kameron McGusty

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 17.7ppg

Miami (20-9, 12-7 ACC) at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) 

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill (MA)
  • TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Malcolm Huckaby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Betting Line: Miami  (-4)
jameskarnik

James Karnik: 17 points on Saturday against Clemson

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

EarlGrant
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
33 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_17226623_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Wrap-up Wednesday

By A.J. Black
1 hour ago
Comment
NFL Combine Logo
Football

How to Watch The 2022 NFL Combine

By A.J. Black
20 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17589464_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Three Eagles Make All-ACC Teams

By A.J. Black
23 hours ago
Comment
DSC03169
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

By A.J. Black
23 hours ago
Comment
Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
Recruiting

Potential BC Target '23 RB DJ Braswell Named Top Performer at Under Armour Camp

By A.J. Black
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
Taji Johnson
Football

Major Takeaways from Boston College Football's Spring Roster

By Mitchell Wolfe
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
Practice Photo
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Opens!

By A.J. Black
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
FMj5-caWUAMNm2N
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment