ACC Tournament (Boston College vs. Miami): Live Updates

The Eagles head into the third round of the tournament, can they continue their hot streak

Boston College will look to continue their improbable ACC tournament as they face off with #4 Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. Earlier this season, Miami earned an 81-70 win at Conte Forum. The Canes earned a double bye in the tournament, while Boston College has pulled off two straight wins over Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. In BC's last game, they went to overtime to defeat the Demon Deacons in the second round, avenging a 30 point loss earlier in the season. 

BC is a 7.5 point underdog in this game

Boston College (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs Miami (22-9, 14-5 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Thursday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Barclay Center, Brooklyn New York
  • TV: ESPN2 (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Current Odds: Miami (-7.5)
Starting Lineup: TBA

Isaiahwong

Isaiah Wong had 27 points against BC last time out. 

