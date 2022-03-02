Boston College vs. Miami: Preview & Predictions

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) will wrap up their home schedule on Wednesday evening as they take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles, fresh off a home loss to Clemson on Saturday, will look to rebound and improve to .500 in home ACC games. Miami on the other hand has been one of the best teams in the ACC, and with a win against Boston College they could clinch a double bye heading into the ACC tournament.

USA Today The Eagles were led last time out by senior center James Karnik who had 16 points.

Miami (20-9, 12-7 ACC) at Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00 p.m. EST

bceagles.com via BCEagles.com

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, Brevin Galloway, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: The Eagles hold a 27-26 lead in the all-time series, with the two teams splitting their games in 2020-21. On Jan. 12, BC earned an 84-62 win at Conte Forum, while on March 5, Miami outlasted the Eagles, 80-76, in Coral Gables.

Three Storylines to Watch:

1. Miami's Offense vs. BC's Defense: The Hurricanes come in with the 5th ranked offense in the ACC, averaging over 74 points per game. While Boston College's defense is in the top three in the conference. Can BC's defense slow down Miami, or will it be too much for the Eagles?

2. Avoiding a Losing Home ACC Record on the Line: BC entered this season with many pundits believing they wouldn't win a single ACC game. Now with six wins, they have an opportunity to finish the season 5-5 at home in ACC, something that was pretty much unheard of based on projections.

3. Final Home Game For Seniors: Tonight will be the last home game for Brevin Galloway, James Karnik and Makai Ashton Langford. On Senior Day against Clemson the trio combined for 38 points.

USA Today Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes with 17.7ppg

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Looking at the teams on paper, and this would appear to set up a big Miami win. However, playing a team that isn't strong defensively could set up the potential for a trap win for the Eagles. If Boston College can jump out early, and get some shots to fall, they could be in great position for their seventh win of the season. Boston College 71 Miami 69

