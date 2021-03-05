Boston College vs. Miami: Live Updates and Prediction

Boston College and Miami wrap up the regular season in an early evening matchup in Coral Gables. This game is between two teams in the bottom of the ACC. This is the second matchup between the two schools, BC winning the first game earlier this season 84-62. With a win Boston College will move out of the basement of the ACC, which means this game isn't meaningless.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ACCN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Miami (-4)

Prediction: Boston College is 1-1 under interim head coach Scott Spinelli. The Eagles looked great against Notre Dame, but struggled against Florida State. Miami is a team in the same ballpark as BC, which should give the Eagles a shot. If BC can put up some defense, and hit some shots I like their chances. Boston College 74 Miami 70

Good hustle play by Boston College, as Kamari Williams ties it up 13-13

Steffon Mitchell is out again