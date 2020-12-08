SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Minnesota: Live Updates

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles (1-3) face off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) on Tuesday night in the ACC/B1G Challenge. The Gophers have started out strong, albeit against weaker teams. Boston College will try to get back in the win column after losing two in a row to St. John's and Florida. Boston College lost last year in the ACC/Big Ten Tournament to Northwestern

Time: 7:00 pm
Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: Minnesota (-7)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Minnesota Golden Gophers game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

New Feature! At the end of the game we are going to stream live on Facebook to talk about the game and give our analysis. If you want to be a part of this and watch along just head over to the BC Bulletin Facebook Page and please hit follow, comment and leave your thoughts during the video.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Updates: Will show up in real time in the comment section.

Follow Us On Social Media:

If you haven't followed BC Maven on the socials you are missing out on all the fun! Like our site on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, follow AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, which you will want to check out as well for even more Boston College content.

Game Preview: Click Here

Starting Lineup: 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Virginia: Live Updates

A look at the game as it happens, make sure to join comment section and leave your thoughts

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

ACC/B1G Challenge Preview & Prediction: Boston College vs. Minnesota

A look at tonight's game between the Eagles and the Golden Gophers. Can Boston College get back in the win column?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Virginia: Grading the Eagles

A position by position break down from Saturday's game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Dennis Grosel Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

Boston College's backup quarterback earned a big award this weekend.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

'21 WR Jaden Williams Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment from the state of Texas

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: December 9, 2020

A look at Boston College football's recruiting efforts with news and tidbits.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

DL Andre Porter Decommits From Boston College, Flips to Maryland

The Eagles lost their second recruit in the past two weeks as Andre Porter announced he will be playing elsewhere.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Regular Season

A look at where the experts are placing Boston College during bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Locked on Boston College: ACC/B1G Challenge, Transfers & Bowls

Our podcast is out today with talk of tonight's basketball game and some football talk

A.J. Black

Kaylah Ivey's 23 Points Leads BC to Big Win Over UMass-Lowell

Boston College improves to 4-0 with a big win over UMass-Lowell

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black